Integra LifeSciences’ (IART) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

