Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

