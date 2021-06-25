InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

