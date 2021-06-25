International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 744.50 ($9.73), with a volume of 27,098 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of £306.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 724.33.

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.