International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 238.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. 56,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

