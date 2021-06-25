Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $18.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 891.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $42.73. 5,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

