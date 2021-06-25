Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of PXF opened at $48.86 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77.

