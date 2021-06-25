Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Squarespace (SQSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP):

6/15/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Squarespace stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 2,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,199. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

