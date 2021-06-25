Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently:

6/21/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$19.50.

6/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

6/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

6/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

