Investors Purchase High Volume of Paysafe Call Options (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 98,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 373% compared to the average volume of 20,826 call options.

PSFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of PSFE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 503,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,338. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.