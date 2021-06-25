Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Acquires A$240,000.00 in Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) insider Gabriel Chiappini bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($171,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.61.
About Invictus Energy
