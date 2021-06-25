Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Hits $28.03 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $28.03 million and $15,706.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00581478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

