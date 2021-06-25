IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.84 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $1.84 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00074246 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

