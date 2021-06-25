IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.49 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $143.24 million and $7.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00091537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00593941 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

