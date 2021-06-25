IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $240.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

