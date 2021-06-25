iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.22. 62,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,722. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.