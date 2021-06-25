iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $108.16. 347,276 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

