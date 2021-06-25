iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.