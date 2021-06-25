iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.94. 218,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $427.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

