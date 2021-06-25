iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.