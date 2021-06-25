Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $25.89. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 6,783 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

