J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.49 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $115.47 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

