Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $220.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.25.

JAZZ stock opened at $178.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

