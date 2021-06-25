JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Shares Down 0.2%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.