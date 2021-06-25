Jobchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $192,260.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $192,260.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

