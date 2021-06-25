Jobchain (JOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $192,260.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $192,260.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00579845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

