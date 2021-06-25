Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $182.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 400,945 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

