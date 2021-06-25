JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €217.70 ($256.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €207.87. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

