JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $66,798,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $45,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

RBC opened at $130.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

