JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 158,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ENBL opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

