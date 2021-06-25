JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Popular worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Popular by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

