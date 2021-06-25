JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Rexnord worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

RXN opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

