JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.