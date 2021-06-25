JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000.

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

