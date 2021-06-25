JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Insider Acquires £2,979.38 in Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

Shares of LON JFJ opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 103.57 and a quick ratio of 103.57. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 508 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.04 ($9.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.71.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

