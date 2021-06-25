K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

KBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.34 million and a PE ratio of 52.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.20.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

