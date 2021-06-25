K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.49. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 254 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$464.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

