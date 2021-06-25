Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,451 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,444.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

