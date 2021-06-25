Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 3,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNNNF. Canaccord Genuity cut Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

