Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25). 235,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,285,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders. The company intends to offer cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.