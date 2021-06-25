KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,776 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

