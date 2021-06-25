KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,758 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

