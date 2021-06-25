KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 659,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

