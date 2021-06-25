KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.0067 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

