Keep Network Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $133.35 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 53.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,719,473 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

