Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.82. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 10,252 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 90,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.