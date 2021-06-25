Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,506 ($32.74) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

In related news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

