KickToken Hits One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.67 or 0.00585735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038931 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

