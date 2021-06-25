Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

