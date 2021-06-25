Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.