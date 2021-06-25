Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

